Rogers vows to keep Cogeco headquarters in Quebec if deal goes through

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
Rogers Communications Inc. is vowing to keep the headquarters of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. in Quebec if it is successful in acquiring the Canadian operations of the Montreal-based cable and media business.

Rogers and New York-based Altice USA Inc. went public on Wednesday with an unsolicited $10.3-billion offer that would see the American bidder snap up Cogeco’s U.S. cable network, Atlantic Broadband. Rogers, meanwhile, would acquire the Canadian side of the business, a unit with 1.8 million subscribers, for $4.9-billion.

The offer was turned down by the Audet family, which controls the business, and independent directors at the two companies, and drew opposition from Quebec Premier François Legault.

The premier expressed concerns about the company moving its headquarters to Ontario following an acquisition. “It’s out of the question that we lose a head office as important as Cogeco,” Mr. Legault said during an interview on Quebec City Cogeco station FM93 Wednesday.

In a statement issued Friday, Rogers said it is committed to expanding its presence in Quebec and would keep the Cogeco headquarters and management team in the province if it succeeds in its takeover attempt. Rogers currently has 3,000 employees in Quebec, including at its Montreal-based mobile carrier Fido, which it acquired in 2004.

“Rogers and Fido have deep roots across Quebec and we want to build on them,” Rogers president and CEO Joe Natale said in a statement.

