The Rogers Communications sign is marks the company's headquarters in Toronto, April 25, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent ElkaimAaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

The Federal Industry Minister says he won’t allow Rogers Communications Inc. to acquire all of Shaw Communications Inc.’s wireless spectrum licenses as part of the $26-billion takeover of the Calgary-based cable company.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said the government is “strongly committed” to promoting competition and wireless affordability.

“The wholesale transfer of Shaw’s wireless licences to Rogers is fundamentally incompatible with our government’s policies for spectrum and mobile service competition, and I will simply not permit it,” Mr. Champagne said. Spectrum refers to the airwaves used to transmit wireless signals.

The Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development is one of three federal bodies reviewing the proposed takeover, which would combine two of Canada’s largest cable operators and could reduce the number of wireless players from four to three in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. The Competition Bureau and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) are also reviewing the deal.

A spokesperson for Rogers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come

