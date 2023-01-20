Women in rural Kwazulu Natal, South Africa use hippo rollers to transport their water home.Handout

The organizers: Luke Vorstermans and Linda Ryan

The pitch: Creating the Roll a Hippo Foundation

The reason: To help people in Africa transport water

Luke Vorstermans and his wife Linda Ryan have been to Africa several times and they’ve often seen women carrying large jugs of water on their heads.

When he returned home to Gibsons, B.C., from one trip, Mr. Vorstermans saw a handy device on the internet called a “hippo water roller” that made moving water much easier. The roller is essentially a plastic barrel with handles. Once the barrel is filled, it can be easily rolled along almost any surface. “I looked at this and I said, ‘Why are women still carrying water in the old, hard way when this is available?’,’ Mr. Vorstermans recalled.

He contacted the manufacturer in South Africa and was told that there had been minimal demand for the roller, which was sideline for the company. Mr. Vorstermans couldn’t understand the lack of interest so he and Ms. Ryan decided to do something.

They worked with the local Rotary Club and raised enough money to buy 50 rollers and send them to women in Africa. That was just the start.

Since 2016, the couple have raised $175,000 and sent 2,500 rollers across parts of South Africa and Namibia. They’ve started the Roll a Hippo Foundation and developed contacts with charities in Africa which help determine where the rollers are most needed.

Each roller costs US$150 and they can transport up to five times more water than the jugs women typically use. That helps improve local health and hygiene, and it frees for women and girls to work or attend school. “Everybody talks about water, of course, but no one addresses the most gruelling part, which is getting the water from the water source back to the beneficiary’s home,” said Mr. Vorstermans, a retired community newspaper publisher.

Mr. Vorstermans, 74, and Ms. Ryan, 70, have been the driving force behind the foundation and they’ve set a goal of buying and distributing 10,000 rollers. “I have this vision of transforming an arduous chore across the world,” he said.

