Rona Ambrose joining TD Securities full-time as deputy chair, sources say

Former interim Conservative Party leader Rona Ambrose is joining Toronto-Dominion Bank full-time, expanding an advisory role she has had with the bank, according to multiple sources familiar with the move.
Ms. Ambrose will become the deputy chair of TD Securities, the bank’s investment dealer, and will be based in Calgary, the sources said. She has been advising TD Securities on economic, trade, environmental and political matters in a part-time capacity since 2018.
The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to speak about the appointment before the bank announces it.
A TD spokesperson declined to comment.
Since leaving federal politics in 2017, Ms. Ambrose has also served as a director on public company boards, including power generator TransAlta Corp. and insurance provider Manulife Financial Corp. On Monday, Manulife announced she had resigned from its board to take a full-time job elsewhere.
Over 13 years as an MP, Ms. Ambrose held several senior cabinet posts in the Conservative government led by Stephen Harper, serving as the minister of health, of labour and as vice-chair of the Treasury Board, among other roles. She was the party’s interim leader from 2015 to 2017.
She was also one of 13 members of an advisory council on the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement under the Liberal government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
On Tuesday, Bank of Nova Scotia also announced that Lynn Patterson has joined its board of directors. Ms. Patterson retired from the Bank of Canada in 2019 after five years as deputy governor. She was also a former president and country head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch Canada.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.