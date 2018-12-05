 Skip to main content

Report on Business Roots cuts profit, sales outlook after third quarter falls short; shares sink

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Roots cuts profit, sales outlook after third quarter falls short; shares sink

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The Roots store in the Limeridge Mall in Hamilton, Ont.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Roots Corp. has lowered its sales and earnings estimates from targets set when the company went public in October 2017 after sales fell “well below” its own expectations in the third quarter.

The company’s shares were trading down 27 per cent in early trading in Toronto.

The clothing company’s total sales for the three months ended Nov. 3 were $87 million, down three per cent from $89.7 million last year when Roots benefited from Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Story continues below advertisement

Net income was $2.8 million or seven cents per share, down from $5.0 million or 12 cent per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $4.7 million or 11 cents per share, down from 23 cents per share in last year’s third quarter.

Analysts had estimated $90.6 million of revenue and 16 cents per share of adjusted earnings, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Roots says its performance during the quarter reflected the absence of a large marketing campaign and unseasonably warm fall weather.

The company is now estimating between $358 million and $375 million of sales in fiscal 2018, compared with the estimated range of $410 million to $450 million when Roots did its initial public offering.

Roots is also revising its fiscal 2019 target range for adjusted EBITDA to between $46 million and $50 million, from between $61 million and $68 million, and it’s also revising its adjusted net income target range to between $20 million and $24 million from its previously stated target range of between $35 million and $40 million.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season