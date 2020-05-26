 Skip to main content
Roots makes interim head Meghan Roach its new CEO

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A Roots store stands in Toronto in this undated handout photo.

Clothing retailer Roots Corp. has named Meghan Roach as its new chief executive.

Roach, who has been interim chief executive since January, replaces Jim Gabel, who left the company after the board expressed a need for “renewed leadership.”

She joined Roots from Searchlight Capital Partners, the company’s largest shareholder.

Before becoming interim chief executive, Roach served as the interim chief financial officer at Roots.

Roots says that given the circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Roach will forgo her salary and potential bonus payments for the remainder of 2020.

Roach has also been appointed to the Roots board of directors.

