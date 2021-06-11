Roots narrows loss as COVID-19 pandemic fuels online sales

Roots Corp. reported a narrower first-quarter net loss on Friday, as the company continues to cut costs and benefited from elevated e-commerce sales during the pandemic.
On Friday, the Toronto-based retailer reported that its total sales rose 24.7 per cent to $37.3-million in the 13 weeks ended May 1, compared to the same period last year.
Roots reported a net loss of $4.9-million or 12 cents per share, compared to $7.8-million or 18 cents per share in the first quarter last year.
As governments imposed renewed lockdown measures to curb a third wave of COVID-19, the company’s North American stores were closed for approximately 30 per cent of the quarter, compared to roughly half of the quarter in the same period last year. E-commerce sales grew by 50 per cent in the quarter, partially offsetting the loss of store sales during the closures.
Roots has now reopened its six stores in Quebec and Nova Scotia, and on Friday the company began reopening stores in Ontario. But because Canada’s largest province has not yet permitted stores in malls to open unless they have street-facing entrances, 36 of Roots’s 62 Ontario stores remain closed. The rest are now operating under Ontario’s current 15-per-cent capacity limit.
The company’s selling, general and administrative expenses decreased in the first quarter, as the company has continued to reduce costs.
“Despite the volatility of our current operating environment, we have significantly strengthened the fundamentals of the Company over the past five quarters,” president and chief executive officer Meghan Roach said in a statement on Friday.
