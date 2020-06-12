 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Roots sales nearly halved despite online surge as pandemic shutters stores

Susan Krashinsky Robertson
A Roots store is seen in downtown Montreal, on May 19, 2020.

Even as its online business more than tripled, Roots Corp.'s sales were cut nearly in half in its first quarter due to the impact of store closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toronto-based retailer reported on Friday that its sales fell to $29.9-million in the 13 weeks ended May 2, compared to $54.4-million in the same period last year.

Like many retailers, the company closed its North American stores in mid-March, and temporarily laid off staff. In China, where Roots has 37 stores operated by a partner, locations had closed earlier and began to reopen during the first quarter. Its 115 partner-operated stores in Taiwan and two in Hong Kong operated at reduced hours. Traffic to the stores in Asia continues to be lower than prepandemic levels.

Roots partner and other sales, which includes its royalties on sales in Asia as well as its wholesale and licensing businesses, fell to $5.3-million in the quarter, down from $7.7-million in the prior year.

Roots has coped with the disruption caused by COVID-19 by cutting costs. In addition to the temporary layoffs, it reduced salaries for head offices staff, the management team and the board of directors. Roots also secured wage subsidies from the Canadian government. The company has cut down on its orders for more store inventory and has frozen capital spending. The company also said that it is working with landlords and suppliers to find other ways to reduce costs.

The company reported a net loss of $7.8-million or 18 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $9.8-million or 23 cents per share in the prior year.

In late April, Roots announced that seven of its nine U.S. stores would not reopen, and filed for bankruptcy for its U.S. subsidiary.

​Typically, retailers report a comparable sales metric, which shows sales growth not accounted for by store openings or closures. Roots declined to report comparable sales on Friday, saying that with widespread store closures, it did not believe the figure would be “representative” of its performance.

“We are continuing to take the necessary steps to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on the Company, including increasing our focus on generating revenue from other areas of our business,” Roots CEO Meghan Roach said in a statement on Friday. “While it is impossible to predict how long this crisis will last and how significant the impact will be on our business, we believe we have a brand and products that will continue to resonate with consumers.” ​

Roots also announced on Friday that it had hired the former vice-president of design for Canada Goose, Karuna Scheinfeld, as its new chief product officer. The appointment ends a six-month search following the resignation of the company’s chief merchant Nancy Lepler in December.

Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick offers some tips to help you maintain financial flexibility as markets drop and businesses shut down over COVID-19. The Globe and Mail

