The nostalgic Beaver Canoe brand is making a comeback.

Retailer Roots Corp. ROOT-T announced plans on Tuesday to relaunch the brand this summer.

Beaver Canoe – recognized by its diamond-shaped logo adorned with conifers – first launched in 1981, and became popular throughout the ‘80s for its line of sweatshirts and other casual camping-inspired apparel. With a shift in tastes in the 1990s, the line was discontinued, but has enjoyed a retro appeal since. A limited run for its 30th anniversary sold out at Roots stores. A short-lived partnership with Target Canada in 2013 was well-received, but ended when the retailer fumbled its store rollout here and retreated from the Canadian market.

Since 2017, Roots has had a partnership with retailer PetSmart Canada, which sells a line of apparel, toys and accessories, such as Beaver Canoe-branded bandanas for dogs.

Now, Roots wants to revive the brand for human customers as well.

Even as customers’ shopping habits have shifted – with many people buying more formal clothing for the return to the office and as social events pick up – Roots has continued to see demand for its casual apparel, chief executive officer Meghan Roach said on a call with analysts Tuesday to discuss the company’s first-quarter results.

“If anything the fact that people are still living a hybrid lifestyle – where they’re spending two to three days a week in the office and other days at home – is continuing to positively impact purchases of our core items,” Ms. Roach said.

Roots reported a net loss of $5.3-million or 13 cents per share in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $4.9-million or 12 cents per share in the same period last year.

The company’s results were positively impacted last year by rent abatements and government subsidies, which narrowed the previous-year loss.

Roots reported total sales of $43.1-million in the quarter ended April 30, up 15 per cent compared to last year.

Like other retailers, Roots has been seeing its costs go up – including for raw materials, and for pricier air freight as companies fly in products to get them to store shelves on time for the season and to get around supply-chain bottlenecks. Roots implemented a “small” price increase in some of its core products at the beginning of the quarter to offset some of these pressures, and so far customers have tolerated the higher prices, Ms. Roach said on the call.

All of Roots’ stores are now open, compared to the same time a year ago when partial pandemic-related lockdowns shuttered roughly 30 per cent of its locations. Traffic to corporate-owned Roots stores grew significantly in the quarter, while e-commerce revenues fell slightly as people chose to shop differently as COVID-19 restrictions abated. Overall, direct-to-consumer sales (which account for both corporate-owned store sales and e-commerce sales) grew to $37.4-million in the quarter, compared to $31.4-million last year.

Partner and other sales fell slightly to $5.7-million, from $5.9 million in the prior year. A shift in the timing of wholesale orders led to a reduction in business in Taiwan, according to the company, although sales of Roots products have been growing on TMall.com in China.

