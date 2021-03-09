Royal Bank CEO Dave McKay expects faster recovery to pressure central banks to raise rates as early as next year

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Royal Bank CEO Dave McKay expects faster recovery to pressure central banks to raise rates as early as next year

Anita Balakrishnan
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Royal Bank president Dave McKay speaks at the bank's annual meeting in Toronto on April 6, 2017.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Royal Bank of Canada chief executive David McKay said Tuesday he foresees inflationary pressure building in the economy as it rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With rising input prices for labour and commodities, it could create a challenge for central bankers, McKay said in a webcast speech at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference.

“We see inflationary pressure building earlier than later on those goods and services,” McKay said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do see a challenge to the policy and therefore, central banks having to respond to this in 2022, the latter half of 2022, with rate increases. Versus where you might have thought – late 2023, even 2024 – six months ago.”

The comments came ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate announcement Wednesday, that is expected to reveal how the central bank is thinking about the economy and setting interest rates, which were cut to historic lows early in the pandemic.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development released a new forecast Tuesday that raised expectations for global economic growth this year and next year, predicting that a recovery in the United States could spillover to help Canada.

McKay said that while the U.S. has been faster to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations than Canada, it is a matter of weeks and months, not quarters, until Canada’s business environment catches up.

McKay said that despite a potential challenge for markets trying to predict the response to inflation, the trend of the economy has " got so many benefits to it,” as the bank primes for coming job creation.

“We’ve never seen that type of liquidity in the marketplace. And therefore, this is a new paradigm for us,” McKay said. “There’s a lot of opportunity and change coming.”

But McKay also says that there will be some people left behind by the economic bounce, and the bank is also bracing for that outcome.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s going to be individuals that don’t get rehired, their companies don’t make it. There’s going to be parts of economy that don’t recover with the rest,” said McKay at the event.

“You’re going to see a build in delinquency from those individuals and those companies. You have to forecast that not everybody’s going to time it perfectly and come back.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies