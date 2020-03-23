 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Rural internet customers facing larger bills, slower speeds as people urged to stay home

Alexandra Posadzki
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Rural Canadians who rely on mobile networks for their home internet service are concerned about hefty overage charges and slower speeds as governments and health authorities urge people to stay home amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Although internet providers such as BCE Inc.'s Bell Canada, Rogers Communications Inc., Telus Corp. and others have temporarily waived data caps on home internet plans, those who live outside of urban centres and don’t have access to high-speed internet infrastructure may not be getting the same relief.

For instance, Bell and Rogers customers who use hubs, sticks and MiFi devices at home to connect to the internet are still subject to overage fees, although Bell is offering those customers 10 gigabytes of additional data and a $10 credit.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents in rural areas such as the District of Parry Sound, Ont., more than 200 kilometres north of Toronto, are concerned about racking up big bills now that they’re forced to work remotely while the kids are home from school. Meanwhile, internet speeds in the area, which were low to begin with, have slowed, according to the West Parry Sound SMART Community Network, an organization working to expand high-speed internet throughout the region.

“The speeds have dropped down as the volume’s gone up, and now it’s kind of all day long as opposed to just in the evenings," said Lis McWalter, the organization’s chair and a resident of Carling, Ont. “And even at the best of times we don’t get the speed that’s promised.”

Francis Bailey – a Health Canada scientist who lives in Seguin, Ont. – pays $130 for 100 gigabytes of data a month from Rogers, although he says he haggled to get the price down from $260.

“That [data] runs out in non-pandemic situations,” said Mr. Bailey, adding that during a normal month he tends to use up his allotment by the last two or three days. Each additional gigabyte costs $4, Mr. Bailey said.

Ms. McWalter is concerned that as classes move online, rural students whose families don’t have access to adequate internet connections will be disadvantaged.

“It just really creates a haves and have-nots situation," Ms. McWalter said.

Additionally, the global health pandemic has made it more vital than ever for people to be able to stay informed and connected to others, she added.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement issued last week, Bell said it would like to provide its Turbo Hub, Turbo Stick and MiFi customers with unlimited data, but it cannot.

“During this unprecedented situation, the demands on wireless networks have been significantly heightened,” the company said. “Providing unlimited usage to all Turbo Hub, Turbo Stick and MiFi customers would put wireless network performance at risk during a critical time for Canadians.”

A Rogers spokeswoman said its engineers and technicians are working to add network capacity and manage traffic so that customers can stay connected.

“We are not able to offer unlimited data on our Rocket Sticks at this time, as this may create undue pressure on our network in rural and remote areas, impacting our first responders and essential services,” Sarah Schmidt said in an e-mail.

Sascha Segan, lead mobile analyst for technology publication PCMag, said that wired cable and fibre networks have more bandwidth available to them than mobile networks do.

“Cable is built for that 8 p.m. hour when every home has someone streaming Netflix to a TV while someone else is playing Fortnite upstairs,” Mr. Segan said.

Story continues below advertisement

In contrast, 4G LTE networks have a much lower capacity and can only handle a fraction of their users streaming video all at the same time, Mr. Segan said.

“They aren’t designed for everyone to use the network constantly and heavily,” he said, adding that to increase bandwidth, carriers would have to build additional cell sites.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies