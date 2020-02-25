Rural internet provider Xplornet to be acquired by U.S. private equity firm Stonepeak

Rural internet provider Xplornet Communications Inc. has struck a deal to be acquired by New York-based private equity firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, according to sources familiar with the matter.
One source, who declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, pegged the deal at US$2-billion, including Xplornet’s significant debt load.
The Woodstock, New Brunswick-based carrier, which serves about a million rural Canadians across the country, has borrowed heavily to build out its network, purchase spectrum licenses and lease satellite capacity.
A representative for Xplornet declined to comment. Representatives for Stonepeak could not immediately be reached.
Xplornet uses a combination of fibre optics and wireless to provide internet and voice service, typically just outside city limits. It also uses satellites to provide service to more remote areas of the country.
One of Xplornet’s private equity owners, Sandler Capital Management of New York, first invested in the company more than 15 years ago, a relatively long holding period for funds that typically try to cash in on holdings within 10 years of making their initial investment. Xplornet’s other major backers include New York-based Catalyst Investors and Calgary-based Werklund Capital, founded by former oil services company owner David Werklund.
Last fall, Xplornet needed additional capital to expand its business and at least one of its private equity investors was interested in cashing out of the company, according to investment banking sources who advise the telecom company. At that point, Xplornet started a process aimed at either bringing in capital from a new investor, or selling the entire company. The Globe and Mail agreed not to identify these sources because they are not authorized to speak for the company.
Xplornet’s new owner, Stonepeak, is a New York-based infrastructure fund with US$15-billion of investments, including a stake in a European wireless internet service. Banking sources said the US$2-billion price tag on Xplornet means Stonepeak is paying approximately 10 times the Canadian company’s forecast earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the current year. After the transaction, Xplornet is expected to carry more than US$1.2-billion of debt.
Earlier this month, Xplornet acquired Brantford, Ont.-based Silo Wireless Inc., a rural provider in southwestern Ontario that operates more than 100 fixed wireless towers and a fibre-to-the-home network, for an undisclosed amount.
Xplornet also recently announced plans to expand its fibre optic network to more than 24,000 homes and businesses in rural Nova Scotia, providing them with faster internet speeds and unlimited data.
