Kinross Gold Corp. K-T is selling its Russian mines for US$340-million, half the price the company previously negotiated after the Russian government imposed limits on the size of the sale.

In March, Kinross suspended operation at its two properties in Siberia in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In April, Canada’s third largest gold producer announced it would sell the mines to Highland Gold Mining for US$680-million, with US$100-million up front and the remainder paid over five years.

On Wednesday, Kinross announced the transaction with Highland will now consist of a US$300-million initial payment, which the Toronto-based company has received, and US$40-million a year from now.

Kinross said in a press release: “The transaction consideration was adjusted by the parties following review by the recently formed Russian Sub-commission on the Control of Foreign Investments, which approved this transaction for a purchase price not exceeding US$340 million.”

Kinross has operated in Russia for 25 years and has 2,000 employees at its Siberian properties. In an interview, chief executive Paul Rollinson said he had “mixed emotions” on leaving the region. He said the reworked sale “represented closure for Kinross, as we have no further liabilities in Russia and no exposure to potential sanctions.”

Under Russia regulations, Kinross is denied the right to appeal the government’s decision.

When Kinross suspended operation in Siberia, most mining analysts wrote off the value of the company’s operations in the country. The Russian properties accounted for approximately 12 per cent of Kinross’s net asset value and in January, prior to the invasion of Ukraine, the company forecast Siberia would account for 13 percent of its annual gold production.

“We would like to thank our Russian workforce for their dedication, professionalism and hard work,” said Mr. Rollinson. “Their ongoing commitment to safety and the environment, especially during the transition of our business in the country, has been commendable.”

Jersey-based Highland Gold is run by Russian mining executive Vladislav Sviblov and owned by investment firm Fortiana Holdings Ltd. Before being acquired by Fortiana last year and privatized, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was one of Highland Gold’s biggest shareholders, with a 40-per-cent stake.

Kinross has two major gold mines in Africa, along with properties in Canada, the U.S., Chile and Brazil. Founded in the 1990s, Kinross made its big move into Russia in 2007 with the acquisition of Bema Gold Corp. for US$3.2-billion. With the approval and completion of the sale, Kinross said in a press release it “has divested all of its interests in Russia and has no further obligations or liabilities in the country.”

Kinross plans to use proceeds from the Russian sale to pay down debt taken on to pay for its $1.8-billion acquisition of Great Bear Resources Ltd., which closed in February. Great Bear owns properties in northwestern Ontario.

Kinross exited Russia as the Canadian government ramped up sanctions against the country. In a report on Tuesday, law firm Fasken said the new rules, announced last week, “have the potential to impact many Canadian businesses with connections to Russia, particularly mining, energy, and chemical companies or companies servicing those sectors.”

