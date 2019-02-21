Sabia touts SNC’s long-term value as Caisse posts 4.2-per-cent return

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec chief executive officer Michael Sabia rose to the defence of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Thursday, saying despite legal uncertainty in Canada and trouble with a mining contract in Chile the company still represents long-term value.

The Caisse holds a 20-per-cent stake in SNC-Lavalin, at the centre of the current scandal rocking the ruling Liberal party. The Globe and Mail reported on Feb. 7 that officials in the Prime Minister’s Office put pressure on former attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould to reach a negotiated settlement with SNC-Lavalin on bribery and fraud charges the company faces.

“As long-term investors, our job is to identify companies that are undervalued and have potential for the long-term,” Mr. Sabia said. “I think SNC fits our evaluation with precision. The world needs billions of dollars of infrastructure. All around the world, in developed and less developed countries, there is enormous demand.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Sabia declined to give his view on the federal prosecution the company faces or the possibility it might move or face a takeover attempt, saying they represent hypothetical threats.

All told, the Caisse reported a 4.2-per-cent return, adding $5.3-billion in assets when compared to what it considers a benchmark portfolio return of 2.4 per cent. A global stock index from MSCI, represented in US dollars, fell 7.7 per cent in 2018.

The fund closed the year with $309.5-billion in net assets, with $44.3-billion invested in 775 companies in Quebec’s private sector. Roughly half of total assets are in equities, both stocks traded on public markets and shares of privately held companies the ordinary investor cannot purchase. The Caisse said that its equity markets portfolio, the publicly listed portion, lost just 0.9 per cent.

Its portfolio of Canadian publicly traded stocks lost 7.2 per cent, a better performance than the 8.9 per cent loss by the S&P/TSX Composite Index in 2018. The Caisse credited Québec securities CGI and Alimentation Couche-Tard as top performers, as well as "an advantageous selection of stocks related to natural resources.”

It was the Caisse’s private-equity investments that lifted overall equities returns to 3.5 per cent for the year. And its real assets portfolio - $61 billion of infrastructure and real estate - returned 9 per cent, boosting total returns.