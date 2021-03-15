Sale of telecom empire has ‘generational impact’ on Shaw family

Brad Shaw had numerous conversations over the years with his late father and his late brother about the future of the family business, which under their tenures as leaders grew from a regional cable TV provider to an integrated telecommunications empire worth more than $12.2-billion.
Occasionally, talk turned to the thorny topic of potentially selling Shaw Communications Inc.
“We constantly discussed where the company is going,” Mr. Shaw, who has been chief executive officer since 2010, said in an interview. “Some of those conversations were easier than others.”
Calgary-based Shaw Communications said on Monday it had agreed to be acquired by one of its main competitors, Rogers Communications Inc., in a $20.4-billion deal that will reorder the Canadian telecommunications industry, provided it passes muster with competition regulators.
Mr. Shaw said he, together with founder JR Shaw and former CEO Jim Shaw, did some corporate soul-searching before deciding to sell Shaw’s media assets, including the Global Television Network, to Corus Entertainment Inc. for $2.65-billion in 2016. They did so again the following year, when Shaw sold its data-centre business for $2.3-billion. In hindsight, both moves paid off. Shaw used the proceeds to buy and expand its Freedom Mobile Inc. cellphone business that is now its fastest growing platform – and an attractive asset for Rogers.
JR Shaw died almost a year ago at age 85. The legendary businessman exemplified the individualistic style of entrepreneur that Albertans embrace, similar to the likes of Max Ward of Wardair Airlines, J.C. Anderson of Anderson Exploration and Ron Southern of ATCO Ltd. Brad Shaw said his father understood the logic of selling. The family wants its legacy to be as builders of the leading Canadian telecom platform, and combining forces with Rogers is the best way to achieve that, he said.
“This is a life-changing decision for our family, with generational impact,” Mr. Shaw said. “Ten years out, I didn’t want to look back and say, ‘I should have done that.’”
Indeed, the deal’s impact goes well beyond the family that built the company. Shaw Communications is one of Western Canada’s best-known businesses, and its takeover by its long-time rival comes at a time of economic crisis in its home base. Alberta, especially, has been hammered by a years-long malaise in oil and gas prices, and that was exacerbated by the lockdowns that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic and crushed demand for petroleum products.
A major worry is the loss of head offices in Calgary, especially after another former Alberta champion – Encana Corp. – changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. and moved its corporate headquarters to Denver before announcing a round of job cuts in its hometown.
This has not been lost on Rogers and Shaw: They have gone to great lengths to send the message to customers, politicians and Shaw’s 9,500 employees that the deep Western roots will not just be pulled up and forgotten.
Toronto-based Rogers said it will maintain a base at Shaw’s headquarters in downtown Calgary, and will appoint a president to head it up. In addition, Rogers plans to spend $2.5-billion building up 5G networks in the Western provinces over the next five years, and pledged to create 3,000 jobs. It also promised a $1-billion fund to connect Western rural and Indigenous communities.
Ontario-born JR Shaw founded the company in Edmonton as Capital Cable Television Co. Ltd. in the 1960s, and it won its first broadcasting licence from the CRTC in 1970. He was known for his people skills, and built the company up by forming relationships with the owners of small family-run operations, and convincing them to sell.
He could also play hardball. In 1995 he moved the company’s HQ to Calgary from its home base in Edmonton because he felt that the mayor at the time was hampering Shaw’s growth and its ability to invest in infrastructure in Alberta’s capital.
Mr. Shaw handed the reins over to his older son, Jim, in 1998 as Shaw’s market capitalization had topped $2.2-billion. Over the next dozen or so years, Jim expanded the company into an integrated telecom and media company.
Shaw has always been a fierce competitor against Rogers, but the two have reached detente before. In 1994, JR struck a deal with founder Ted Rogers to carve up the cable assets of Maclean-Hunter, the media company that Rogers had acquired. That started with an informal arrangement to divide English Canada’s cable business to give Rogers control of the country from Ontario going east while Shaw dominated in the West. Jim eventually presided over a formal swap of cable assets.
As CEO, Jim doubled down on acquisitions, buying up more independent cable systems. He bought media assets as well, capping off his tenure in the company’s top job with a deal to buy Canwest’s broadcasting assets for $2-billion in 2010.
Along the way he pushed Shaw in new directions, offering internet services and launching a home-phone business in competition with the main offerings of its chief Western competitor – Telus Corp. Jim died at age 60 in 2018 after a brief illness.
Under Brad Shaw, the company modernized its technology and added the final piece to the puzzle with the $1.6-billion acquisition of Wind Mobile in 2016. It renamed the business Freedom Mobile, a competitor to Rogers, Telus and Bell. It also made the company a full-service provider of wireless, fibre, cable and WiFi.
When asked by an analyst during a conference call in January if Shaw expected to remain independent given the massive expense required to build out a 5G network, Mr. Shaw gave no indication that a sale could be in the offing.
“The family is very comfortable with the trajectory, with the strategy, with the execution. And we’re going to continue to pursue the opportunities we see in front of us,” he said at the time. “And I think there’s more to come. And I think we’re on the right path.”
