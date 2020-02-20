Sandpiper acquires 10 per cent stake in Dream Office

Sandpiper Group said it has taken a 10 per cent stake in Dream Office, as the private equity company seeks exposure to the booming office market in Toronto.
Although Sandpiper typically acts as an activist investor and likes to agitate for change at the top of publicly-traded real estate companies, this time is different.
Sandpiper complimented Dream’s management team and said it had the “foresight to divest” office buildings in Alberta and focus on downtown Toronto.
That has “had an extraordinary impact on Dream Office’s portfolio from a quality and value perspective, something we do not believe the market fully appreciates,” Samir Manji, Sandpiper’s CEO, said in a statement announcing the stake in Dream.
Vancouver-based Sandpiper said that earlier on Thursday it had acquired 372,000 units of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust at an average price of $34.94 per unit. That pushed its 9.4 per cent ownership in Dream to just over 10 per cent, a threshold that must be disclosed under securities laws. The press release did not say when Sandpiper started amassing units of Dream.
Dream owns 32 office buildings most of which are in Toronto, where rock bottom vacancy rates has been driving up rental rates and spurring development.
Mr. Manji said: “We see substantial runway for outperformance from rent growth.”
Dream chief executive Michael Cooper said it agreed with Sandpiper’s thesis and declined to provide further comment.
Mr. Manji founded Sandpiper in 2016 after working for more than two decades in commercial real estate and selling his retirement-living company to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.
The private-equity company became known in the industry after it launched a proxy fight at industrial property company Granite REIT in May, 2017, and won support from influential proxy advisers for its slate of directors.
Since then, Sandpiper has agitated for change at other publicly traded entities including Artis, Extendicare, Agellan and Hudson’s Bay Co.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.