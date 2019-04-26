 Skip to main content

Report on Business Saputo buys Australian cheese business for $265-million

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Saputo buys Australian cheese business for $265-million

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Saputo Inc. has signed a deal to buy the specialty cheese business of Lion - Dairy & Drinks in Australia for roughly $265 million.

Montreal-based Saputo says the Australian business includes two manufacturing facilities in Tasmania and employs approximately 400 people.

The specialty cheese business produces, markets and distributes a variety of specialty cheeses under several Australian brands, including South Cape, Tasmanian Heritage, Mersey Valley and King Island Dairy.

Story continues below advertisement

It generated about $182 million in revenue in 2018.

The deal is subject to foreign investment approval and clearance by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

It is expected to close in the second half of this year.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter