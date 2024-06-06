Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Saputo earns $92-million in fourth quarter, down from $159-million last year
Montreal
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery:

The Montreal-based dairy processor says revenues for the quarter ended March 31 were $4.55-billion, up slightly from $4.47-billion during the same quarter last year.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Saputo Inc. SAP-T says it earned $92 million in its fourth quarter, down from $159 million a year earlier.

The Montreal-based dairy processor says revenues for the quarter ended March 31 were $4.55 billion, up slightly from $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year.

Diluted earnings per share were 22 cents, down from 38 cents a year earlier.

President and CEO Lino Saputo says the company stayed its course amid commodity price volatility, a challenged consumer and ongoing inflationary pressures.

He says Saputo is ramping up commercial production at several facilities after completing most of the major capital projects in the firm’s strategic plan.

Earlier this year, the company announced that chief executive Saputo will transition to the role of executive chair of the board effective Aug. 9.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 06/06/24 4:00pm EDT.

SymbolName% changeLast
SAP-T
Saputo Inc
+0.11%27.95

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe