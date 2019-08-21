 Skip to main content

Report on Business Saputo raising $599-million from bought deal, private placement

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Saputo raising $599-million from bought deal, private placement

Megan Devlin
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Saputo Inc. is raising a total of $599-million from a bought deal and private placement in a move that could allow the Montreal-based dairy giant to keep expanding.

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. together bought 10.1 million shares from Saputo for $39.60 each, or about $400-million. The two banks, underwriters in the deal, will now aim to resell those shares to various investors. The shares were priced about 5 per cent below Saputo’s Wednesday closing price of $41.70.

At the same time, two companies controlled by Saputo family members, including founder Lino Saputo, bought an additional five million shares for $199-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Saputo will use the new money to repay debt incurred because of recent acquisitions, and for “general corporate purposes,” the company said in a news release, adding that the financing gives the company “flexibility to pursue its growth strategy.”

The Saputo family has built one of the world’s largest dairy companies, with more than 30 acquisitions over the years.

Some analysts say Saputo is likely scouring the global industry for further acquisition opportunities. There was speculation earlier this year that it could be eyeing a takeover of Dallas-based Dean Foods Co., which sells one of every three jugs of milk Americans drink and recently said it is exploring strategic options. Saputo declined to comment on the speculation at the time.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter