Saputo sales slip amid ongoing pandemic headwinds, lower prices for dairy products

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Global dairy giant Saputo Inc.’s profit tumbled in its latest quarter as its results were stacked against the surge in retail sales recorded at the outset of the pandemic last year, the Montreal-based company said Wednesday.

The cheese and dairy maker said it also contended with lower international market prices for cheese and dairy products during its fourth quarter, as well as an ongoing slump in demand from restaurants, cafeterias and other foodservice customers.

“The effects of the pandemic, still present to date, lingered on during our fourth quarter with the ongoing shift in consumer demand continuing to impact all of our sectors to varying degrees,” Saputo’s chief executive and board chairman Lino Saputo Jr. told analysts during a conference call.

“Overall sales volumes were lower when compared to our fourth quarter last year, which at the time coincided with the onset of the pandemic and the related surge in retail demand,” he said. “International market prices were also lower versus the prior year, putting downward pressure on results. Food service activities remained below pre-pandemic levels, with the U.S. sector mostly affected.”

Saputo reported a profit of $103.1-million in the quarter ended March 31, up from a profit of $88.7-million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue fell 7.5 per cent.

The profit amounted to 25 cents per diluted share, up from 22 cents per diluted share a year ago, the company said.

Revenue for what was the company’s fourth quarter totalled $3.44-billion, down from $3.72-billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Saputo said it earned 30 cents per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 28 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Last month, Saputo completed the acquisition of Bute Island Foods, a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of vegan cheese, and announced a deal to buy the Reedsburg, Wis., facility of Wisconsin Specialty Protein, which makes ingredients like goat whey, organic lactose and other dairy powders.

Tickers mentioned in this story
