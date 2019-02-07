 Skip to main content

Saputo reports $342-million third-quarter profit, revenue boosted by acquisitions

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Saputo Inc. says it earned $342-million in its latest quarter, up from $337-million in the same quarter last year.

The dairy and cheese producer says the profit amounted to 87 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 86 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue in what was the company’s third quarter totalled $3.58-billion, up from $3.02-billion a year earlier, as the company benefited from acquisitions.

On an adjusted basis, Saputo says it earned 44 cents per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of 47 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 45 cents per share, according Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Saputo also announced the appointment of Martin Gagnon as chief acquisition and strategic development officer, effective April 1. Gagnon joined the company in 2016 as executive vice-president, mergers and acquisitions.

