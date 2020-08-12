Saskatchewan asks Ottawa to give power to entrepreneurs for rent relief

Saskatchewan’s Finance Minister Donna Harpauer says the federal-provincial pandemic rent-relief program for small businesses is broken, and is asking Ottawa to give money directly to eligible tenants when their landlords refuse to apply.

The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program offers landlords forgivable loans worth 50 per cent of their small-business tenants’ rent for April through August – as long as both landlords and tenants pay the remaining two quarters. It has fallen under extensive criticism since being announced in April, in large part because the onus is on property owners to apply.

Open this photo in gallery Regina's Bluecore Barber Company deals with a morning rush after opening back up for business Tuesday, May 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

That stipulation has managed to frustrate both landlords and tenants alike: many tenants feel powerless while many landlords are stuck with reams of paperwork. A July 29 letter Ms. Harpauer wrote to Finance Minister Bill Morneau says that only 624 of Saskatchewan’s 147,000 small businesses were benefitting from the program two months after applications opened.

“This funding would be more useful if redirected to directly support small businesses,” Ms. Harpauer wrote.

Landlords are eligible to apply for CECRA on behalf of small-business tenants if a tenant’s monthly rent is less than $50,000, if their gross annual revenue is less than $20-million, and if revenue has fallen by at least 70 per cent during the pandemic.

Ms. Harpauer proposed that that if landlords chose not to apply for eligible tenants, tenants should be able to access the equivalent benefit from the government – half their rent – directly.

“This component of the program could be administered directly by the provinces and territories,” she wrote. “We remain convinced that this is the right course of action to best support small businesses within our province.”

Many small businesses and several lobby groups including the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) have been pushing Ottawa to revamp the rent program since nearly its inception. CFIB’s chief executive, Dan Kelly, shared a copy of the letter on Twitter on Wednesday after a virtual meeting weith Ms. Harpauer.

“Now that Saskatchewan is offering to [handle a tenant-first rent program], I’m hoping other provinces will also put pressure on the feds to do the same,” Mr. Kelly said in an interview.

The federal Finance Ministry said at the end of July that 63,000 small businesses had been approved for CECRA. But that would only represent 16 per cent of the total businesses that should be eligible, according to the CFIB.

Representatives for Ms. Harpauer and Mr. Morneau were not immediately available for comment.

The CECRA program has faced further criticism over delays, misinformation and loopholes. Governments and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., which oversees the program, have also needed to clarify and change eligibility requirements since its announcement, after media outlets pointed out inconsistencies and roadblocks for entrepreneurs.

