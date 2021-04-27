Scammers use Rogers wireless outage as a lure by offering fake compensation

Scam artists have been using last week’s wireless outage at Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T as a way to trick people into clicking on fraudulent links.

One fake claim that’s made its way to social media falsely says in capital letters that R0GERS WIRELESS INC. is offering a $50 credit to make up for the inconvenience if people click on a link.

One clue that it’s a fake is that the message spells Rogers with a zero instead of an O, though that’s harder to see because the company name is spelled in capital letters.

In addition, Rogers is offering credits but that $50 flat-rate figure is bogus and the link is potentially dangerous because it doesn’t come from Rogers.

A Rogers spokesman says the real credit is equal to one day’s service, so the amount depends on the customer, and a credit will go automatically to May bills, so don’t click on the link.

A Rogers web page about frauds and scams also asks anybody who gets a suspicious text message to forward it to 7726 (SPAM) because the company doesn’t send credit notifications by text.

