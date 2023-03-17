A Flair Airlines 737 MAX 8 jetliner takes off from Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C., on Oct. 28, 2022.Bayne Stanley/The Canadian Press

Flair Airlines will make unspecified changes to its summer schedule after four of its aircraft were seized a week ago for non-payment of rent, chief executive officer Stephen Jones said.

Mr. Jones told employees in a webcast on Thursday the planes will not be returned to Flair’s fleet, and the Edmonton-based discount airline will alter its schedule as a result. He said the publicity over the seizures at airports in Toronto, Edmonton and Waterloo, Ont., has caused a “slight” drop ticket sales at a time the airline has been trying launch an aggressive expansion with new destinations and what was a growing fleet.

The seizures, which happened early in the morning of Sat. March, 11, have thrown those plans into question.

Leasing company Airborne Capital repossessed the Boeing 737 Max planes after a five-month period in which Flair repeatedly missed lease payments totalling millions of dollars, the Dublin-based company said.

Mr. Jones, in a 30-minute webcast question and answer session with employees on Thursday, did not provide details on the changes to the summer schedule. The Globe and Mail reviewed audio of the meeting. Flair is planning more than 6,200 flights in July and August, a 64-per-cent increase over the same period in the past summer, according aviation data company Cirium.

“I think it’s becoming clear that we’re not getting those four aircraft back,” Mr. Jones said. “So we need to deal with the brutal reality of the situation and then have a look at our future schedule for the summer and adjust for that.”

“It hit the brand hard and it hit us hard,” Mr. Jones said. “Let’s not underestimate the impact this has.”

John Gradek, who teaches aviation leadership at McGill University, said the loss of the planes puts in jeopardy some of the new city pairs Flair has announced. Like any airline, Flair will scrub the flights that are not selling, and offer refunds or rebooking. “They’re going to cancel flights,” he said. “They’re not going to expand like they said they would.”

The government permits airlines to overbook flights, and offer a schedule that exceeds the number of planes in a fleet. Mr. Gradek said this is a shortcoming of Canadian law. “Where’s Transport Canada and Consumer Affairs?” he said.

Mr. Jones said the seizures caused 12 flight cancellations that affected 1,900 people at the start of March break. Flair deployed three backup planes and rented a third from Nolinor of Quebec to resume its schedule at the start of the week. “It wasn’t easy,” he said. “We had to scramble.”

The Nolinor rental is known as a wet lease, and carries a premium price because it comes complete with a crew. “We couldn’t afford to wet lease four aircraft,” Mr. Jones said.

Flair spokesman Mike Arnott did not address a question from the Globe and Mail about how the summer schedule will change. Flair will make changes to its summer schedule “long before there’s an impact to customers,” Mr. Arnot said. Flair will have 21 aircraft and 1,000 employees for the summer, he said.

Flair has sued Airborne and related leasing companies for the loss of the jets, describing it as unexpected and unwarranted. Mr. Jones said the amount in arrears was about $1.2-million. Airborne has rejected Flair’s allegations. “Terminating an aircraft lease is always a last resort,” Airborne said, “and such a decision is never taken lightly. In this case, following numerous notices to Flair, it again failed to make payments when due and Airborne took steps to terminate the leasing of the aircraft.”