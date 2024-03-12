Daniel Tiger is getting a new neighbourhood.

The Canadian production company behind the Mister Rogers-inspired children’s television show – 9 Story Media Group – is being acquired by American publishing giant Scholastic Corp. SCHL-Q, the two companies announced Tuesday morning. Scholastic will pay US$186-million in cash for Toronto-based 9 Story, with the transaction expected to close in summer 2024.

In addition to Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood, 9 Story’s animation studio – Brown Bag Films – has produced other well-known children’s programming such as Arthur, Karma’s World and The Magic School Bus Rides Again. Brown Bag has won 21 Emmy Awards and has received two Oscar nominations for its content.

For Scholastic, buying 9 Story demonstrates the company’s increasing strategic focus on its entertainment division, which has existed since the 1980s but has only recently become a major part of the bookseller’s business. The division was relaunched in 2018 by Iole Lucchese, a Canadian who spent more than a decade working at the company’s Canadian division before taking on a senior executive role at its New York headquarters in 2016.

Ms. Lucchese is now Scholastic’s chief strategy officer and entertainment division president. In 2021, she became chair of its board of directors after inheriting controlling shares in the company following the death of long-time chief executive officer Dick Robinson. His father, Maurice (Robbie) Robinson, originally founded the company in 1920.

Since the relaunch, the entertainment division has become a growing profit centre for Scholastic through the licensing of its most popular titles such as Clifford the Big Red Dog and Goosebumps for film and TV development. Buying 9 Story will allow Scholastic to bring more productions in-house.

9 Story also has a distribution business and a consumer products division, with facilities outside Toronto including Dublin, New York and Bali.

The company generated US$104-million in revenue during its most recent fiscal year, which ended on Aug. 31, and has 850 employees worldwide.

While Scholastic is acquiring 100 per cent of 9 Story, it is only acquiring a minority of its voting rights. Majority control will remain within Canada, the company said, in order to ensure 9 Story content will continue to qualify as Canadian.

An investor presentation released alongside the acquisition announcement said 9 Story will maintain an “ability to tap significant Canadian and Irish tax subsidies.”