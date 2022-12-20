A man speeds though a crosswalk on a Bird scooter in Los Angeles, California.MIKE BLAKE/Reuters

Electric scooter rental company Bird Global Inc. BRDS-N is merging with its profitable Canadian subsidiary, a union that brings US$32-million in capital, new management and deep-pocketed backers to the financially challenged parent.

Founded in 2017, Miami-based Bird Global is a pioneer in micromobility, a sector that includes lightweight, low-speed vehicles such as e-bikes, electric scooters and shared-bicycle fleets. The company, which has a fleet of 117,000 e-scooters on four continents, launched an independent domestic partner, Bird Canada Inc., in 2019.

The Toronto-based company’s chief executive, Stewart Lyons, is now joining the parent as its president, and two Canadian colleagues are also joining Bird Global’s executive team.

“After four years of building the most successful operator in the Bird Global network, we are very excited to bring our lean operating philosophy and proven experience in shared micromobility to Bird Global,” Mr. Lyons said in a press release.

In 2021, Bird Global went public by merging with a New York Stock Exchange-listed SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, in a deal that valued Bird Global at over US$2-billion. The company burned through capital as it expanded and struggled to raise money as equity markets declined and investors turned away from technology-focused growth stocks.

Over the past year, Bird Global began scaling back, laying off approximately 23 per cent of employees and exiting a number of markets, including Germany, Sweden and Norway. Bird Global’s most recent financial results show the company lost US$322-million in the first nine months of the year.

In November, the company issued a “going concern” warning in its financial statements, stating it would need to scale back operations or seek bankruptcy protection if it was unable to raise money. Bird Global’s market capitalization is now US$48-million.

As part of the union with its Canadian unit, Bird Global will receive US$32-million by issuing convertible debt to three Canadian private equity funds, Toronto-based Obelysk and Relay Ventures and Montreal-based MacKinnon, Bennett & Co.

John Bitove, founder of Obelysk and chairman of Bird Canada, Relay Venture’s managing partner Kevin Talbot, and MacKinnon Bennett managing partner Antonio Occhionero will join the Bird Global board.

The merger will also see Michael Washinushi join Bird Global as its chief financial officer. He was previously CFO at SiriusXM Canada, the satellite radio company backed by Obelysk. Bird Canada CFO JJ Bitove will also join the U.S. business as vice-president for corporate development and strategy.

“We believe this new funding, coupled with the operational rigour provided by the addition of Bird Canada, will contribute to Bird’s goal of becoming EBITDA-profitable on a full-year basis in 2023,” said Shane Torchiana, CEO of Bird Global. As part of the transaction, Bird Global will amend loans from long-time backer Apollo Capital Management LP, reducing and extending its debt payments.

Bird Global previously announced plans to cut annual costs by up to US$40-million, in part by outsourcing charging and maintenance, while boosting profit margins by increasing ridership on new scooters that are more durable than previous models. The company is targeting growth in smaller cities – with populations of less than 500,000 - and in lower-income neighbourhoods, which it says are overlooked by e-scooter and bicycle-rental companies.