Scotiabank allows most staff to work remotely until 2021

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Scotiabank let most employees work from home since COVID-19 lockdown began in March.

Bank of Nova Scotia says it will allow most of its workforce to work remotely until next year.

Scotiabank spokesperson Clancy Zeifman says in an email to The Canadian Press that the bank informed head office employees in the General Toronto Area currently working remotely that they can continue to do so until 2021.

Zeifman says the Toronto-based bank will continue to assess the situation and is committed to providing employees with ample notice should that timeline change.

Scotiabank first started allowing many of its employees to work from home in March, when COVID-19 began rapidly spreading across Toronto and Canada.

Scotiabank was one of at least 24 businesses in Toronto’s downtown core that agreed to a May request from mayor John Tory, who asked companies in the area to keep their workers home for the summer.

Other major banks, universities and large firms including Deloitte Canada, EY Canada, Bank of Montreal, KPMG and Rogers Communications Inc. also obliged.

