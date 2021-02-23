Scotiabank beats analysts’ forecasts as profit edges past prepandemic levels

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Scotiabank beats analysts’ forecasts as profit edges past prepandemic levels

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Bank of Nova Scotia’s first-quarter profit edged higher than its prepandemic levels as strong results from capital markets and wealth management more than offset a decline in returns from international banking.

Scotiabank also set aside lower loan loss provisions, earmarking $764-million to cover potential losses, a 17-per-cent drop from a year ago as government relief programs continue to soften the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

For the three months that ended Jan. 31, the bank earned $2.4-billion, or $1.86 per share, compared with $2.33-billion, or $1.84 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Adjusted for certain items, Scotiabank said it earned $1.88 per share. On average, analysts expected the bank to report adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, according to Refinitiv.

The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at 90 cents per share, as Canada’s banking regulator continues to prohibit dividend increases.

Scotiabank, which is Canada’s third largest lender, is the second major bank to report earnings for the fiscal first quarter after Bank of Montreal far exceeded analysts’ expectations early on Tuesday.

Profit from Scotiabank’s core Canadian banking division increased 7 per cent from a year ago, to $911-million.

But its international banking arm - which has operations concentrated in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia - saw profit fall 25 per cent to $389-million, compared with a year ago. About 7 per cent of that drop was due to lost revenue from businesses the bank has sold as part of a plan to sharpen its focus and reduce risks, but Scotiabank’s international markets have also come under pressure amid the pandemic.

In the global banking and markets division, profits surged 46 per cent to $543-million, or 20 per cent on an adjusted basis, driven by strong results from both capital markets and investment banking.

And the bank’s revamped wealth management arm increased profit by 37 per cent to $418-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Scotiabank’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, which provides a key measure of its capital reserves and resilience to shocks, increased to 12.2 per cent, from 11.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies