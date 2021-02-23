Scotiabank beats analysts’ forecasts as profit edges past prepandemic levels

Bank of Nova Scotia’s first-quarter profit edged higher than its prepandemic levels as strong results from capital markets and wealth management more than offset a decline in returns from international banking.
Scotiabank also set aside lower loan loss provisions, earmarking $764-million to cover potential losses, a 17-per-cent drop from a year ago as government relief programs continue to soften the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
For the three months that ended Jan. 31, the bank earned $2.4-billion, or $1.86 per share, compared with $2.33-billion, or $1.84 per share, in the same quarter last year.
Adjusted for certain items, Scotiabank said it earned $1.88 per share. On average, analysts expected the bank to report adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, according to Refinitiv.
The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at 90 cents per share, as Canada’s banking regulator continues to prohibit dividend increases.
Scotiabank, which is Canada’s third largest lender, is the second major bank to report earnings for the fiscal first quarter after Bank of Montreal far exceeded analysts’ expectations early on Tuesday.
Profit from Scotiabank’s core Canadian banking division increased 7 per cent from a year ago, to $911-million.
But its international banking arm - which has operations concentrated in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia - saw profit fall 25 per cent to $389-million, compared with a year ago. About 7 per cent of that drop was due to lost revenue from businesses the bank has sold as part of a plan to sharpen its focus and reduce risks, but Scotiabank’s international markets have also come under pressure amid the pandemic.
In the global banking and markets division, profits surged 46 per cent to $543-million, or 20 per cent on an adjusted basis, driven by strong results from both capital markets and investment banking.
And the bank’s revamped wealth management arm increased profit by 37 per cent to $418-million.
Scotiabank’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, which provides a key measure of its capital reserves and resilience to shocks, increased to 12.2 per cent, from 11.8 per cent in the previous quarter.
