 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Scotiabank profit beats forecasts on lower loan-loss provisions, gains in retail banking

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Bank of Nova’s third-quarter profit was larger than analysts expected, driven by lower provisions for losses on loans and improving earnings from retail banking in Canada and Latin America.

The country’s third-largest bank was the first major lender to report earnings for the quarter that ended July 31. Scotiabank earned $2.54-billion, or $1.99 per share, compared with $1.3-billion, or $1.04 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, Scotiabank said it earned $2.01 per share, well ahead of the consensus estimate among analysts of $1.90 per share.

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue was up 1 per cent to $7.76-billion and expenses also increased 1 per cent to $4.1-billion.

Provisions for credit losses, which are the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default, fell to $380-million from $2.2-billion a year earlier. The bank recovered $461-million in provisions that had been set aside earlier in the pandemic in case loans that were still performing went sour, as economic forecasts have improved. The bank also earmarked $841-million to cover loans that are past due.

Profit from Canadian banking increased to $1.08-billion, compared with $429-million a year ago. The difference was mostly in provisions for credit losses, as the bank was building its reserves substantially a year ago and is now recovering some of those funds after few loans defaulted. But revenue was also driven by stronger residential mortgage and commercial lending, which increased 10 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.

International banking profit was $486-million, continuing to recover after a slow start to the year. Provisions for credit losses were lower than a year ago, but revenue also declined by 8 per cent year over year as income from interest fell.

Profit from global banking and markets was $513-million, lower than the previous quarter after a series of strong results. And wealth management profit was $392-million, up 22 per cent from a year ago because of higher mutual fund fees and brokerage revenues.

Scotiabank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at 90 cents per share, as Canada’s banking regulator is still prohibiting dividend increases and share buybacks.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies