Scotiabank CEO Brian Porter sees pay for 2019 fall compared with 2018

Open this photo in gallery The total compensation of Brian Porter, president and CEO of Scotiabank, seen during the bank's annual meeting in Calgary on April 12, 2016, for last year fell compared with 2018. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The chief executive of Scotiabank saw his total compensation for last year fall compared with 2018.

In its management proxy circular, the bank says Brian Porter earned $12.6 million in total compensation last year, down from nearly $13.3 million in 2018.

Porter’s pay for 2019 included $1.3 million in salary, nearly $5.6 million in share awards, nearly $1.4 million in option awards, a cash bonus of $2.3 million, $2 million in pension value and $3,500 in all other compensation.

Story continues below advertisement

That compared with a 2018 pay packet that included $1.2 million in salary, $6 million in share awards, $1.5 million in option awards, a cash bonus of $2.5 million, $2 million in pension value and $3,000 in all other compensation.

Scotiabank earned nearly $8.8 billion in its 2019 financial year, up from $8.7 billion in its 2018 financial year.

Porter isn’t the only chief executive of a big Canadian bank to see his total compensation for 2019 decline. TD Bank chief executive Bharat Masrani saw his total compensation drop nearly 18 per cent compared with 2018.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.