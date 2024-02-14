Bank of Nova Scotia’s BNS-T head of global banking and markets Jake Lawrence is leaving the lender after more than two decades to join Power Corp. of Canada.

Mr. Lawrence, who in 2022 was considered a candidate for the top job at Scotiabank, is joining Power Corp. as chief financial officer. The departure is the latest in a leadership shakeup that has seen chief executive officer Scott Thomson bring in talent from other financial institutions while promoting more junior executives through the ranks internally.

Mr. Lawrence joined the bank more than two decades ago, working in teams across finance, group treasury and global banking and markets, and wholesale banking and capital markets business.

“I would like to thank Jake for his significant contributions over his impressive 22-year career with Scotiabank and wish him every success as he joins another storied Canadian institution,” Mr. Thomson said in a statement. “Under Jake’s leadership of the Global Banking and Markets business, we have strengthened our brand and prioritized alignment in our key markets, building out our presence in the U.S. and positioning this business well for future growth.”

He was recently tasked with overseeing Scotiabank’s strategic rejig in its capital markets business, which focuses on bolstering its presence in the U.S. Early last year, the bank gave Mr. Lawrence a retention bonus of a one-time stock award valued at $1.5-million.

Scotiabank appointed Paul Scurfield to global head of capital markets and global banking and markets, effective immediately. Mr. Scurfield joined Scotiabank in 2019 after spending 20 years in capital markets at Bank of America in the U.S. Recently, he oversaw the bank’s global fixed income, commodities and currencies business. His work at the bank includes enhancing its fixed income origination business, building the sustainable finance advisory team and developing the lender’s structured finance capabilities.

Michael Kruse was tapped to take on the role of interim global head of corporate and investment banking, global banking and markets. He joined Scotiabank in 2018 to lead Scotiabank’s corporate and investment banking business in the U.S. before becoming the head of global banking and markets in the U.S.

Mr. Lawrence will continue to work with Scotiabank as a strategic advisor until March 15. He will join Power Corp. as executive vice-president and chief financial officer effective March 18. He replaces Gregory D. Tretiak, who joined Power Corp. in 2012 as CFO.

“I am delighted to welcome Jake to Power Corporation,” president and chief executive officer Jeffrey Orr said in a statement. “His impressive track record of leadership and wealth of experience in the financial services industry will contribute significantly to the growth and success of our group.”

He is the last of the top CEO candidates to depart the bank. Head of Canadian banking Dan Rees left the lender in November, and head of international banking Ignacio (Nacho) Deschamps departed in April.

Mr. Thomson tapped banking veteran Aris Bogdaneris – who was a recent addition to the bank’s roster – to take over as head of Canadian banking. The bank appointed new hire Francisco Aristeguieta, formerly the executive vice-president and CEO of Boston-based bank State Street Corp.’s institutional services unit, to lead its international unit.

In July, the bank hired Jacqui Allard, formerly Royal Bank of Canada’s executive vice-president of personal financing products. She joined Scotiabank in September as deputy head of global wealth management, and later succeeded Glen Gowland as group head of global wealth management on Jan. 1.

In August, the bank notched its largest leadership shakeup yet. It hired Jenny Poulos as head of human resources, replacing group head and chief human resources officer Barb Mason, who retired after more than 40 years with the bank.

The bank also shifted and expanded the roles of four executives internally, and promoted chief risk officer Phil Thomas to the role of group head and chief risk officer.