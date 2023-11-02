Bank of Nova Scotia head of Canadian banking Dan Rees is leaving the lender after more than 20 years as it prepares to unveil its strategic turnaround plan in December under the new leadership of chief executive officer Scott Thomson.

Scotiabank said in a press release late Thursday that Mr. Rees is leaving to pursue other opportunities. Banking veteran and Scotiabank newcomer Aris Bogdaneris is stepping into the role, taking on an expanded mandate since the lender announced a major leadership shakeup in late August.

Mr. Rees was considered as a front-runner for the CEO chair before the bank announced former board member Mr. Thomson as the successor to Brian Porter last year.

Scotiabank's board also topped up the paycheques of Jake Lawrence, the CEO and group head of global banking and markets and Dan Rees, the group head of Canadian banking, who were both considered as front-runners for the CEO job before the selection of Mr. Thomson.

In its proxy released in March, the bank said that it gave Mr. Rees and Mr. Lawrence a one-time stock award valued at $1.5-million due to the “importance of maintaining the overall strength of the leadership bench, and the future potential of Mr. Lawrence and Mr. Rees.”

Mr. Rees joined Scotiabank in 2000 and has held positions spanning across Canadian banking, wealth management, global banking and markets, global risk management and international banking.

“Dan steered our Canadian Banking business through the global pandemic, introducing new services and implementing relief programs that helped our customers manage through uncertainty,” Mr. Thomson said in a statement. “As a result of Dan’s efforts and client focus, our Canadian Banking business has built a strong foundation for future growth.”

Mr. Bogdaneris take on his new role as head of Canadian banking on Thursday. In addition to his role overseeing digital transformation, Tangerine, and marketing and analytics – a newly create position at Scotiabank – he will also lead the personal and commercial banking businesses.

Formerly the head of retail banking at Amsterdam-based ING Group, Mr. Bogdaneris spent more than 25 years working at financial institutions across Europe and North America, overseeing multi-country operations and global divisions.

Scotiabank has been focused on building its deposit base, which will help it lend more money – a key combination that Mr. Thomson has said will bolster the lender’s domestic business. The CEO, who took the helm of Canada’s fourth-largest lender in February, has said that growing the bank’s deposits will be a major feature of its turnaround plan. And Mr. Bogdaneris now finds himself at the core of that strategy.

“Aris is a proven leader that is deeply passionate about creating world-class client experiences and his appointment demonstrates our commitment to investing in our clients’ changing needs,” Mr. Thomson said in a statement. “He has a proven track record of delivering scale and growth in retail banking, with a large focus on achieving industry-leading client satisfaction and employee engagement.”