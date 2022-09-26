Bank of Nova Scotia has named Scott Thomson, a current board member at the bank and the CEO of equipment dealer Finning International Inc., as its next CEO as current chief executive Brian Porter prepares to retire on January 31.

Mr. Thomson has been a member of Scotiabank’s board since 2016 and will serve as president starting on December 1. In that role, he will oversee the bank’s four key business lines.

“He successfully led large organizations in challenging and complex macroeconomic environments, including providing tremendous leadership at Finning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said board chair Aaron Regent, in a statement.

Mr. Porter has been CEO for nearly 9 years, and significantly refocused the bank, with a number of acquisitions to streamline its international operations and bulk up its wealth management arm.

Scotiabank has in a succession process for months, and the front-runners were widely believed to be its current head of Canadian retail banking Dan Rees, and the CEO of its global banking and markets division Jake Lawrence.