Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T reported higher second-quarter profit and raised its quarterly dividend as rising demand for loans and lower expectations of credit losses boosted results from retail banking in Canada and abroad.

Scotiabank earned $2.75-billion, or $2.16 per share, in the three months that ended Apr. 30. Profit was up 12 per cent from $2.46-billion, or $1.88 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, Scotiabank said it earned $2.18 per share. That was well ahead of the consensus estimate of $1.98 per share among analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Scotiabank raised its quarterly dividend by 3 cents per share to $1.03. It was the first major bank to report results for the fiscal second quarter.

Profit from Canadian banking was $1.179-billion, up 27 per cent year over year. Loan balances increased 14 per cent and profit margins on lending expanded slightly, driving up revenue.

In Scotiabank’s international banking division, which is concentrated in Latin America, profit of $613-million was up 49 per cent from the same quarter a year ago, with loan balances up 9 per cent.

The bank also benefitted from lower provisions for credit losses of $219-million - 56 per cent less than it set aside in the second quarter of 2021 to guard against loans that might default. Provisions for loans that are already impaired and those that are still performing were both lower in the quarter.

The bank’s capital levels declined, with a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.6 per cent, compared to 12 per cent in the prior quarter. The decrease was driven partly by share buybacks as the bank repurchased 13.9 million common shares in the second quarter.

