Scotiabank posts 1.6-per-cent rise in profit, kicking off bank earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia reported a modest 1.6-per-cent rise in profit in the fiscal fourth quarter, capping off a year of change at Canada's third-largest bank.
Scotiabank is the first major Canadian bank to report its results for the full year that ended Oct. 31, amid expectations of sluggish earnings growth in the face of global uncertainty about trade and economic growth.
Scotiabank reported profit of $2.3-billion, or $1.73 per share, compared with $2.27-billion, or $1.71 per share, a year ago.
Yet the bank also made half a dozen acquisitions to bolster its operations in Latin America in 2019, and sold a number of international businesses that no longer fit its strategy. Adjusting for the costs of those deals, Scotiabank said it earned $1.82 per share, in line with analysts’ consensus estimate, according to data from Refinitiv.
“Strategically we set a course to become a more focused bank. As a result of this effort, we have repositioned our international footprint, improved our business mix and are now realizing the benefits of our investments in digital,” said Brian Porter, the bank’s chief executive officer, in a statement.
Scotiabank held its quarterly dividend steady at 90 cents per share.
Provisions for credit losses, or the money banks set aside to cover bad loans, continued to rise after dipping to unusually low levels last year. Scotiabank reported provisions of $753-million, up 28 per cent from a year earlier. But higher provisions in retail and commercial banking were driven partly by loan growth, including through acquisitions. And the bank's overall ratio of provisions to loans was 50 basis points, up 11 basis points year over year but within the bank's normal range. (100 basis points equal one percentage point).
Profit from Scotiabank's core Canadian banking division was $1.14-billion, up 2.5 per cent from a year earlier due to higher loans and deposits, better margins, and the benefit of acquisitions in its wealth management division.
In the international division, which has been a vital source of profit growth for Scotiabank, net income of $733-million increased by just 3 per cent. The year-over-year improvement was driven by increasing loans in the bank's key foreign markets: Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia. But some of those gains were offset by higher provisions for loan losses.
Profit from the global banking and markets arm dipped 3 per cent lower to $405-million, as higher costs and provisions for credit losses overshadowed higher non-interest income. This division is working through a turnaround plan, and the bank noted that its results improved in the second half of the 2019 fiscal year.
Scotiabank’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 11.1 per cent, unchanged from a year ago. But once the announced sales of some businesses close, the bank expects the ratio will rise to 11.55 per cent.
