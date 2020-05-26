Scotiabank profit drops 41% as loan-loss provisions soar amid pandemic fallout

Open this photo in gallery Pedestrians walk past a Scotiabank branch on Bloor Street West in Toronto on April 16, 2020. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Bank of Nova Scotia’s second-quarter profit plunged by 41 per cent as funds earmarked to cover loan losses soared in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scotiabank is the first major Canadian lender to report earnings since the novel coronavirus wreaked havoc on public health and economic activity. The bank added about $1-billion to loan-loss reserves for the fiscal second quarter, bringing total provisions for credit losses to $1.85-billion, up 111 per cent from a year ago.

For the three months that ended April 30, Scotiabank reported profit of $1.32-billion, or $1 per share, compared with $2.26-billion, or $1.73 a share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusting to exclude certain items, including the costs of acquiring and selling businesses, Scotiabank said it earned $1.04 per share. That surpassed analysts’ consensus estimate of $1 per share, on an adjusted basis, according to Refinitiv.

The bank held its dividend steady at 90 cents per share, but its return on equity fell to 7.9 per cent, compared with 13.8 per cent a year earlier.

The large surge in provisions for credit losses, combined with corporate and commercial clients drawing on credit and other factors, reduced the bank’s capital reserves. Scotiabank’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio – a key measure of a bank’s resilience – fell to 10.9 per cent from 11.4 per cent in the previous quarter. That is still well above the current 9-per-cent minimum set by Canada’s banking regulator.

Yet that does not account for what will become of loans to hundreds of thousands of customers who have been allowed to defer payments because of the economic turmoil the virus has caused. The bank said it has given relief to more than 300,000 Canadian households since COVID-19 struck and processed two million applications for assistance from clients in its international arm, which is concentrated mostly in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia. Though some of those borrowers will recover their income and return to making payments on time, others may not.

“The bank remains well positioned from a capital and liquidity perspective, and we are appropriately reserved for potential credit losses,” chief executive officer Brian Porter said in a press release.

The provisions the bank set aside to cover potential loan losses account for 1.19 per cent of its total loan book, nearly double the ratio of 0.61 per cent last quarter. The bulk of that increase came from provisions for loans that are still performing – or being paid back – which soared 464 per cent to $976-million. Those provisions are calculated using models that were adjusted by the bank to make them more pessimistic, because of rising unemployment and falling economic growth, as well as expectations that losses on commercial and corporate loans will rise.

Provisions for loans that are currently impaired increased a comparatively modest 24 per cent to $870-million, eased in part by payment deferrals the bank has granted.

The bank also took charges of $232-million as it winds down its metals business and responds to previously disclosed investigations by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice's criminal division over its activities and trading practices in metals markets.

Profit from the core Canadian banking division fell 42 per cent to $477-million, mainly because of higher provisions for credit losses as scores of households and businesses suffer lost income from closures, layoffs and subdued economic activity.

Economic hardship from the pandemic hit Scotiabank's international operations even harder, with profit down 73 per cent to $173-million, driven by higher provisions and lost revenue from businesses the bank has sold.

Capital markets provided a boost as profit from the bank’s global banking and markets division increased 25 per cent to $523-million, with surging fees and interest income outpacing rising provisions. And the bank’s wealth-management division, bolstered by a pair of major acquisitions in 2018, increased profit by 3 per cent to $302-million.

Total revenue was better than analysts expected, up 2 per cent to $7.96-billion. The bank’s costs were also up 7.5 per cent year over year to $4.36-billion but declined slightly compared with the first quarter of 2020.

