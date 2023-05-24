Open this photo in gallery: A pedestrian passes the Bank of Nova Scotia building in downtown Toronto on May 5, 2023.Tuan Minh Nguyen/The Globe and Mail

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T reported lower second-quarter profit and missed analysts’ estimates as the lender set aside more loan loss provisions and a tighter economic environment weighed on growth.

Scotiabank earned $2.16-billion, or $1.69 per share, in the three months that ended April 30. That compared with $2.75-billion, or $2.16 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, the bank said it earned $1.70 per share. That fell below the $1.77 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

“I am pleased with the Bank’s stable operational performance in the quarter and encouraged that our strong capital and liquidity profile positioned us well to manage through the current environment of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty,” Scotiabank chief executive officer Scott Thomson said in a statement.

The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 3 cents to $1.06 per share.

Scotiabank is the first major Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal second quarter. Bank of Montreal also reports results Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will release their results Thursday, and National Bank of Canada next week.

In the quarter, Scotiabank set aside $709-million in provisions for credit losses — the funds banks reserve to cover loans that may default. That was higher than analysts anticipated, and included $88-million against loans that are still being repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses. In the same quarter last year, Scotiabank had set aside $219-million in provisions.

Total revenue fell slightly in the quarter to $7.93-billion as expenses rose to $4.58-billion.

Profit from Canadian banking was $1.06-billion, down from $1.18-billion a year earlier, as loan loss provisions edged higher. But loan balances rose 6 per cent per cent year over year, as by double-digit growth in commercial and credit cards offset sluggish residential mortgage lending.

Profit from the bank’s international division fell to $665-million from $681-million in the same quarter a year earlier, which the bank attributed to higher provisions for credit losses.

The global wealth management division generated $356-million of profit, down from $409-million year-over-year as market volatility weighed on income in Canada, which offset growth across the bank’s international unit. And capital markets profit fell to $401-million from $488-million a year earlier as a challenging market continues to put mute trading, equity and debt issuance amid volatile markets.