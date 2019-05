Bank of Nova Scotia posted an increase in second-quarter profit, with chief executive officer Brian Porter boasting of “strong operating results across our businesses.”

Profit rose to $2.26-billion, or $1.73 a share, diluted, from $2.18-billion or $1.70 a year earlier.

Return on equity slipped to 13.8 per cent from 14.9 per cent.

Adjusted, earnings per share declined to $1.70 from $1.71. The earnings fell short of the $1.74 expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.