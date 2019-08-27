Scotiabank raises dividend as international banking strength gives profit a boost

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its third-quarter profit by 2 per cent and raised its dividend, driven by strong returns from its international banking division.

The country’s third-largest bank by assets posted good results in personal and commercial banking operations in Canada and abroad. But the bank’s reported results were hampered by a loss recorded on its previously announced deal to sell its operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which accounts for the majority of a $466-million after-tax charge related to acquisitions and divestitures.

Scotiabank reported profit of $1.98-billion, or $1.50 per share, for the fiscal quarter that ended Jul. 31. That compared to profit of $1.94-billion, or $1.55 per share, a year ago.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, including the costs of acquisitions and divestitures, Scotiabank said it earned $1.88 per share, beating the consensus estimate among analysts of $1.85 per share, according to data from Refinitiv. Adjusted profit rose 9 per cent to $2.46-billion.

The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 3 cents to 90 cents per share.

Profit from core Canadian banking operations improved 3 per cent to $1.16-billion, driven by loan and deposit growth and the benefits of acquisitions, despite higher expenses and expected loan losses.

International banking continued a run of strong results, with profit of $781-million rising sharply to $781-million, from $519-million a year ago. Adjusted to exclude one-time items, profit from the division was $815-million, up 14 per cent from a year ago.

In global banking and markets, profit fell 15 per cent to $374-million, due to lower interest income and higher expenses, in a quarter that presented challenging market conditions for many banks.

Provisions for loan losses, or the money banks set aside to cover soured loans, was $713-million, down 24 per cent, as the bank recovered provisions on loans that are still performing. Provisions on impaired loans increased to $776-million, due to modestly higher expected losses in Canadian and international banking.

Four of Canada’s six largest banks have now reported third-quarter results, with National Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank to follow this week.

