 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Scotiabank to record $175-million gain in first-quarter results

James Bradshaw Banking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A woman leaves a Bank of Nova Scotia branch in Ottawa on May 31, 2016.

Chris Wattie/Reuters

Bank of Nova Scotia will record an after-tax gain of $175-million in its fiscal first-quarter results, driven by the sale of a large part of its stake in a bank in Thailand, but offset by a series of one-time charges.

Scotiabank preannounced four items that will affect its results for the quarter that ends Jan. 31, which will be reported on Feb. 25. The bank made the disclosure one day before chief executive officer Brian Porter is scheduled to discuss the bank’s outlook at a conference on Tuesday hosted by Royal Bank of Canada.

Scotiabank expects an additional $410-million in after-tax revenue for the period from a deal to reduce its 49-per-cent stake in Thanachart Bank Public Company Ltd., a Thailand-based lender, which was announced last August. But some of that gain will be offset by charges as Scotiabank makes more conservative allowances for credit losses, reforms the way it values certain derivatives and writes down the value of a piece of software that will soon be discontinued.

Story continues below advertisement

Most significantly, the bank is adding to the forecasts it uses to calculate its allowance for credit losses, which is funds set aside to cover potential losses on loans that are still being paid back but could become impaired. Until now, Scotiabank had used three scenarios that incorporate forecasts for economic indicators such as Canada’s gross domestic product growth, unemployment rate and housing price index: a base case that the bank considers the most likely outcome, as well as an optimistic and pessimistic scenario. Each is weighted based on how likely the bank believes it is to occur.

Scotiabank will add another, more pessimistic scenario, effective in the fiscal first quarter. And the bank estimates that by adding this fourth scenario, its total allowance for credit losses of $5.1-billion will rise by about $150-million, or $110-million after tax.

Over all, the bank’s existing pessimistic scenario has the most optimistic assumptions of any of Canada’s six biggest banks for the coming 12 months, according to a research report published last week by Darko Mihelic, an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities Inc. The difference in the allowance for credit losses between Scotiabank’s base case and its current pessimistic scenario is only $181-million, or 5.1 per cent, compared with a difference of $1.48-billion, or 111.3 per cent, at Bank of Montreal.

As Scotiabank rolls out an enhanced methodology for valuing derivatives, it will also record a charge of $120-million, or $90-million after tax, primarily related to uncollateralized over-the-counter derivatives. And it will book a $50-million charge, or about $35-million after tax, on a software asset that depends on third-party software that is being discontinued this year. The bank said it already has plans to replace the software.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies