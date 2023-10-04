BRP Inc. DOO-T says it disagrees with findings from Quebec’s workplace health and safety board that the snowmobile maker broke the law in underpaying workers it brought in to work at its plant in Quebec from a facility in Mexico.

The company acknowledges the board found what it deemed 76 serious offences that breach the province’s labour standards act following an investigation.

The manufacturer behind Sea-Doos and Ski-Doos notes the incidents in question pertain to alleged payment shortfalls around overtime and minimum wage for 25 employees between December 2021 and November of last year.

BRP spokeswoman Melanie Montplaisir says the company paid the Mexican workers at its headquarters in Valcourt, Que., fairly and treated them with respect.

She says the company made certain administrative mistakes linked to payroll processing, particularly around overtime, for the employees, who she says will be paid the amounts due.

The health and safety board, which declined to comment on the matter, citing ongoing procedures, is demanding $127,000 from the Quebec company, which earned profits of $865.4-million in its fiscal year ended Jan. 31.