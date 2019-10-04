 Skip to main content

Report on Business Sean St. John hopes to raise another $2-million through Right to Play Heroes Gala

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Sean St. John hopes to raise another $2-million through Right to Play Heroes Gala

Paul Waldie Europe Correspondent
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The donor: Sean St. John

The gift: Helping raise $2.8-million and climbing

The cause: Right to Play

Story continues below advertisement

Sean St. John has always been a sports enthusiast and he played everything from hockey to lacrosse and rugby as a kid.

He credits the teamwork and resilience he learned from sports for his successful career in business. “Sports were a big part of my life,” said Mr. St. John, who is an executive vice-president and co-head of fixed income, currencies and commodities at National Bank.

A couple of years ago, Mr. St. John was introduced to Right to Play, a global charity that helps children overcome adversity through play. He’d been involved in several charities in Toronto, but Right to Play struck a nerve. Mr. St. John has Mohawk ancestry and the charity is involved with 85 First Nations’ communities across Canada. He met the organization’s founder, Norwegian speed skater Johann Koss, who convinced him to join Right to Play’s Canadian board.

In 2018, Mr. St. John co-chaired the group’s major Canadian fundraising event, an annual dinner in Toronto called the Right to Play Heroes Gala that honours leaders in sports and business. With the help of colleagues from National Bank, including chief executive Louie Vachon who was honoured that year, Mr. St. John raised $2.8-million. He’s co-chairing the gala again this year on Oct. 17 and hopes to raise $2-million.

Mr. St. John plans to become more engaged with the First Nations’ programs that involve mentors who work with children to promote healthy living and education through sports. “It’s just about giving people experiences,” he said. He added that whenever he’s hiring staff, he’s always looking for people who are involved in their community. "It’s those people that I want to see who have passions that go beyond just ripping apart a balance sheet.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter