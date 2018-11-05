 Skip to main content

Report on Business Second Cup begins strategic review, despite improved third-quarter results

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Second Cup begins strategic review, despite improved third-quarter results

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments

The Second Cup Ltd. says it has started a strategic review of the coffee chain company despite reporting improved financial results and continuing on its plan to sell recreational cannabis.

The company says its board recognizes the need for the chain to continue to evolve and it now has the capacity to support a broader range of strategic alternatives thanks to a strengthened balance sheet.

Second Cup says there is no guarantee any avenues will be pursued as a result of the review.

Story continues below advertisement

The company says it is in the process of converting two Alberta stores to recreational cannabis dispensaries as part of its joint venture with National Access Cannabis Corp. that was announced in April.

It says many more locations in Ontario have been identified as attractive candidates for such conversions.

The stores would operate under the Meta Cannabis Supply Co. brand.

The announcement came as the company released its third-quarter earnings report, which saw its profit rise to $766,000 or four cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 29.

That’s up from a $2.96 million loss or a loss of 19 cents per share for the same quarter the previous year.

Second Cup says its same-store sales grew 0.3 per cent in the quarter as it continues to add Pinkberry frozen yogurt to its locations.

It now sells Pinkberry at 84 Canadian stores and says the yogurt is an important contributor to overall sales and transactions.

Story continues below advertisement

CEO Garry Macdonald said food delivery apps UberEats and Skip The Dishes are also helping to drive incremental sales.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019