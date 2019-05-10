 Skip to main content

Second Cup names Steve Pelton next CEO to replace retiring Garry Macdonald

Second Cup names Steve Pelton next CEO to replace retiring Garry Macdonald

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Second Cup Ltd. says chief executive Garry Macdonald plans to retire at the end of the month.

The Second Cup Ltd. says chief executive Garry Macdonald plans to retire at the end of the month.

The coffee chain says Steve Pelton, who co-founded the Landing Restaurants which were sold to Recipe Unlimited in 2014, has been appointed to succeed him.

The change in the executive suite came as Second Cup reported a profit of $750,000 or four cents per share in its first quarter compared with a loss of $138,000 or a penny per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Second Cup says it lost $295,000 or a penny per share for the most recent quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $138,000 or a penny per share in the first quarter of 2018.

Revenue totalled $6.2 million, up from $5.6 million a year ago, while system sales slipped to $34.3 million compared with $35.9 million.

Same cafe sales fell 0.9 per cent.

