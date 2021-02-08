Second Cup sold by Aegis Brands to Quebec company Foodtastic

Aegis Brands Inc. says it has signed a deal to sell its Second Cup Coffee Co. operations to Quebec-based Foodtastic Inc.
The company says the sale price includes $14-million in cash, plus a post-closing earn-out.
Aegis Brands says the deal will strengthen its balance sheet and allow it to accelerate its growth strategy through acquisitions.
Foodtastic is a franchiser of multiple restaurant concepts.
The Second Cup Ltd. changed its name to Aegis Brands as part of a plan to diversify beyond coffee shops.
In addition to Second Cup, Aegis Brands owns the Ottawa-based Bridgehead coffee shop chain and Hemisphere Cannabis Co.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.