Second Cup to shutter more cafes, sell coffee in grocery stores as work-from-home trend hits sales

The Second Cup Ltd. is planning to close more underperforming cafes, and will begin selling its coffee in grocery stores, as the impact of more people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic has affected coffee shop sales.

The Mississauga, Ont.-based company announced its plans on Friday as it reported second-quarter results. Second Cup also launched an e-commerce platform to sell its coffee online amid store closures in April.

“With an increasing number of Canadians working from home, we know that the daily coffee experience is changing,” chief executive officer Steven Pelton said in a statement. “People want to be able to have a premium Second Cup coffee experience in their own kitchens, and we are going to make that easier for them, with the return of Second Cup coffee products to retail banners across Canada.”

Second Cup is now in the midst of a “portfolio review” of its 244 cafes, some of which will be closed in the coming months. It will open 14 “non-traditional” locations in places such as hospitals, airports and train stations in the next year and a half. The company also announced a new partnership on Friday that will see it open three drive-through locations in Petro-Canada gas stations in Ontario, a relationship it hopes to expand next year.

Second Cup is in the process of opening cannabis dispensaries under its newly launched brand, Hemisphere Cannabis Co. It is seeking a partner to co-produce its own line of cannabis products at those locations, and is also planning to produce Second Cup-branded beverages containing cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in the future.

“Our goal, pending future deregulation of CBD, is to make Second Cup the first national coffee chain to sell CBD beverages in our cafes,” Mr. Pelton said in the statement.

Last November, the parent company announced it would change its name this year to Aegis Brands Inc. to reflect a broader strategy beyond operating its cafes, including seeking acquisitions of small- to medium-sized foodservice businesses. (The name change is pending shareholder approval; the cafes will continue to operate under the Second Cup brand.) In December, it announced the acquisition of Ottawa-based Bridgehead Coffee. The company is seeking additional capital to fund further acquisitions, as well as to build its cannabis business and open “non-traditional” Second Cup locations.

Second Cup’s revenue decreased 45.7 per cent in the second quarter, to $3.5-million. Same-café sales – an important industry metric that tracks sales not affected by store openings or closures – fell by 52.6 per cent as cafes shut down because of the pandemic, and cut back on their operations to sell products through takeout, delivery and drive-through channels. Its net loss widened to $1.9-million or 8 cents per share in the thirteen weeks ended June 27, compared to a net loss of $782,000 or 4 cents per share in the same period last year.

