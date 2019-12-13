Second phase of airline passenger rights go into effect Sunday

New rules governing how airlines treat passengers whose flights are cancelled or delayed go into effect on Sunday.
The regulations, which also cover people travelling with children, are the second phase of a new list of passenger rights intended to improve the flying experience for air travellers, said Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, at Ottawa’s airport on Friday.
As of Sunday, Dec. 15, passengers whose flights are delayed for reasons within an airline’s control are entitled to compensation of up to $1,000, as well as food, drinks and accommodation for overnight waits. A passenger whose flight is cancelled or delayed by three hours must be rebooked on the next available flight. Children, depending on their age, are entitled to seats next to or nearby their parent, guardian or tutor at no extra cost.
The first phase of the regulations, in effect as of July 15, 2019, requires airlines to pay as much as $2,400 to a customers bumped from a flight for reasons within the airline’s control; provide compensation of as much as $2,100 for lost or damaged luggage; and allow passengers to leave a plane that is delayed on the tarmac for more than three hours if there is no chance of an imminent departure.
The rules cover flights beginning or ending in Canada, and apply to domestic and international airlines.
“Air travel is an essential part of modern life. No where is this more true than a vast country like Canada,” said Scott Streiner, head of the Canadian Transportation Agency. “Most of the time flights go smoothly but sometimes they don’t.
“The number of passenger complaints has been rising and will exceed 10,000 in 2019,” Mr. Streiner told reporters.
Mr. Streiner said the implementation of the first phase of the new rules that went into effect on July 15 went “remarkably smoothly.” He said he was “satisfied” by airlines’ efforts to comply but noted the agency laid several fines against airlines that failed to display signs advising passengers of the regulations.
Global industry group the International Air Transport Association, along with Air Canada, Porter Airlines and several foreign carriers, is appealing the law. The airlines say Canada has no authority to impose the rules on foreign carriers, and the regulations provide compensation that exceeds passengers’ actual losses, contrary to the rules that airlines follow. No date has been set to hear the case in the Federal Court of Appeal.
WestJet is not part of the appeal, and said on Friday it has updated its compensation policies in line with the new regulations. “We continue to work alongside all parties to achieve our shared objective of ensuring implementation and adherence to the new rules,” said Morgan Bell, a WestJet spokeswoman.
Air Canada referred a question about its court appeal of the rules to IATA. “It is our policy to obey the regulations of the jurisdictions where we operate and this naturally includes the new federal regulations,” Air Canada said in an email.
