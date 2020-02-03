Securities commissions should take over stock market trading supervision in Canada, report says

The supervision of stock market trading in Canada should fall under the responsibility of the country’s provincial securities commissions, while regulation of investment advisers and portfolio managers should reside under one roof, report recommends.
The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA), a self-regulatory organizations that oversees mutual fund distributors, released a report on Monday proposing the development of a new regulatory body for the securities industry that would rejig the current oversight of Canada’s investment advisory industry.
In the paper titled "A Proposal for a Modern SRO”, a new regulatory body would see the MFDA and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), the member-funded group that oversees investment dealers across Canada, come together under one organization. As well, regulatory oversight of exempt market dealers, scholarship plan dealers and portfolio managers would move from the provincial commissions to the newly formed organization.
“The effective regulation of the conduct of persons trading or advising in respect of securities with the Canadian public is diminished by lack of coordinated and harmonized focus among multiple regulators and governmental authorities,” said the MFDA in the report. “Canada can and should do better.”
At the same time, under the proposed new model, the regulation and surveillance of marketplace activities on exchanges and other marketplaces would no longer be conducted by IIROC, but rather be consolidated and assumed by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA).
“That type of regulation is a more appropriate fit for the CSA statutory regulators, given the systemic risk implications of that type of conduct,” said Mark Gordon, president and CEO of the MFDA, in an interview with the Globe. “The one thing we learned from the global financial crisis are the systemic risk implications that market trading, algorithm trading, interconnectedness of markets, the complexity of products on the markets involve... systemic risk implications that your statutory regulator needs to be on top of. And to do that, the statutory regulator - the CSA - they need full market visibility.”
The report comes just one month after the CSA announced they were reviewing the “regulatory framework” that governs the MFDA and IIROC. The two SROs have been under the microscope by industry critics, as many have been questioning the overlapping duties of both organizations.
Mr. Gordon says the proposal was part of the organization’s “regular planning exercise” for the past five years, and hopes the paper will be used as a discussion point with the CSA and other relevant stakeholders in the CSA’s recently announced SRO review.
