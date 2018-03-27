 Skip to main content

Securities regulators look to cut regulatory burden on public companies

Alexandra Posadzki
Canada’s securities regulators are taking steps to try to reduce the regulatory burden on publicly traded companies.

Among the initiatives being considered are an alternative prospectus model, reviewing certain continuous disclosure requirements and encouraging the electronic delivery of documents.

Last April, the Canadian Securities Administrators – an umbrella organization comprised of provincial regulators – published a consultation paper, asking market players to weigh in on various options to reduce the burden of being a publicly traded company.

The CSA says it received 57 comment letters from stakeholders including publicly traded companies, investors, law firms, accounting firms and stock exchanges.

The regulators are now launching a number of policy projects as a result of that feedback. However, they note that there is no guarantee that any of the policies under consideration will ultimately be adopted by any of the CSA jurisdictions.

