Report on Business

Securities regulators warn enforcement changes proposed by Ontario taskforce could impact other provinces

Mark RendellCapital Markets Reporter
For Subscribers
Canada’s provincial securities regulators are cautioning Ontario against proceeding with a number of proposed changes to how the province’s securities commission investigates and enforces offenses, suggesting that an overhaul of current practices could negatively impact other regulators across the country.

In July, an Ontario government task force published a wide-ranging report with 47 suggestions for improving the province’s capital markets. In a letter on Thursday, the Canadian Securities Administrators, an umbrella group representing provincial securities commissions across the country, warned against proceeding with nine of these recommendations. Six of them, focused on amending the powers the Ontario Securities Commission has to investigate and sanction wrongdoing, were singled out by the CSA as particularly problematic.

“Many enforcement proceedings... involve work across provinces, with enforcement personnel in various commissions, because often what happened crossed borders,” said Louis Morisset, chair of the CSA in an interview. “Ultimately by altering enforcement practices and procedures in Ontario it could clearly undermine and impair enforcement processes elsewhere.”

The proposals opposed by the CSA include: making it easier for individuals or companies under investigation to apply to an adjudicator for clarification; limiting the OSC’s use of contempt proceedings as part of investigations; ensuring OSC requests for documents are subject to a “reasonable and proportionate” threshold; and protecting parties under investigation from liability for admissions made to the OSC in settlements.

The CSA also opposed increasing the maximum administrative monetary penalties from $1-million to $5-million.

“Would that ultimately enter the field of what should be imposed under a quasi-criminal sanction?” Mr. Morisset asked. “We’re forseeing potential issues that could be raised down the road where some defendant could argue that this is too severe and should be handled quasi-criminaly.”

At the same time, CSA said it agreed with many of the report’s proposals. Thirteen of them mirror CSA priorities for policy changes, while another 19 are things the CSA “may consider including as part of its future policy work agenda.”

The group noted that several proposals designed to make it easier for companies to raise money – such as removing the four-month hold period for accredited investors or making it easier for issuers to ‘test the waters’ for investor interest – are in line with an Alternative Offering System the CSA is currently developing. The CSA also said it expects to look into the question of expanding who qualifies as an accredited investor.

On the key question of competition, the CSA remained tight-lipped. The task force suggested that regulators do more to crack down on the practice of ‘tied selling,’ which involves banks bundling capital market and commercial lending services. On this point, the CSA simply noted that tied selling is already illegal, although it added that it “may consider in the future additional nuances” on the issue.

There were several crucial things the task force report did not address, Mr. Morisset said, including the fact Ontario is the only province that does not use a passport system that automatically reciprocates orders and regulatory filings across Canadian jurisdictions. The CSA was not consulted by the task force when it was preparing the report, he said.

“The fact that Ontario is not in the passport system creates undue burden that would be removed for many thousands of Ontarian non-prime market participants that deal with a regulator outside of Ontario,” Mr. Morisset said.

The task force is collecting feedback on its 47 recommendations until September 7, after which a final report will be sent to Ontario’s Ministry of Finance.

